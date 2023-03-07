Palladiem LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Palladiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.7% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 166,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.