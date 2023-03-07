Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at $235,547,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $1,275,262.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,547,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,089 shares of company stock worth $45,977,762 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

PANW opened at $188.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,684.43, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

