Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $211,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.