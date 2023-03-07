Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $239,000 Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 149.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 147.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Stock Down 4.2 %

Audacy stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.59. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Audacy Profile

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

