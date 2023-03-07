Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.58 ($0.28), with a volume of 26152495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 21.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

