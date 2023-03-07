Par Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. 2,269,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,196,795. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

