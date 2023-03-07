Par Capital Management Inc. Has $58.73 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,880 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises about 2.2% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $58,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 300,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,013. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.