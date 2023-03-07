Par Capital Management Inc. Invests $180.09 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,732,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,086,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,760 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

