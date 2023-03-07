Par Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.4% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 139,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.