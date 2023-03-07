Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of FNA opened at $17.50 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,201,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,679,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,017,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,240,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,500,364 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

