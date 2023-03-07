Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 4.3% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,198 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AEM traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 488,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

