Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 208,050 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,050 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 3.94% of Plus Therapeutics worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.20.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

