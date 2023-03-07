Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 34,854 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

