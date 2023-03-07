Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,603 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 5,996,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,024,754. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

