Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6,324.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,463 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,173,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,788,617. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.