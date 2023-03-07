Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $3.14 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,458 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,071.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,311,445. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

