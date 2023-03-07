Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $59.62 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after buying an additional 2,234,303 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,508,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,745,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,197,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 325,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,283,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS HEFA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 303,692 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

