Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $31,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.83. 31,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

