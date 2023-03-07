Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 191,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,927. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.