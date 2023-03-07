Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 30,047 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,047 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after acquiring an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 129,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

