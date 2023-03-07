Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 118.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 701,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 380,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEU traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 86,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $37.12.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

