PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,010 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 1.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 463,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,794. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

