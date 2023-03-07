PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Lowers Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises 3.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $129.91. 85,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,194. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.