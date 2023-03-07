PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Purchases 287 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 2.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $283.62. The company had a trading volume of 192,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.58. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.