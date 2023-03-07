Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 26,012 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. 389,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,556. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

