Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

