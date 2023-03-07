Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 1.32% of Silicon Laboratories worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,996. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

