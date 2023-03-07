Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 379,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,301. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

