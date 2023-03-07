Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. 2,423,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,133,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.