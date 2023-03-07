Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $64.77 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,774,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 6.03% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 180,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 38,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

