Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Trading Down 3.3%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $70.68. 34,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 167,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

