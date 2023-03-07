Paul A. Camuti Sells 7,950 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $190.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

