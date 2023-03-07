PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 180,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,908. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

