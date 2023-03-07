PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,054 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 565,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,169. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

