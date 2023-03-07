PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 489 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 954,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

