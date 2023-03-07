PAX Financial Group LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $382.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.