PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.61. 34,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

