PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 197.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,125,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,685,845,000 after buying an additional 6,720,290 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $595,641,000 after buying an additional 1,540,233 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 254.3% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.36. 22,559,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,336,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $595.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

