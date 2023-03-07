PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $412.28. 240,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,440. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.83 and a 200 day moving average of $406.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $1,178,888. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.