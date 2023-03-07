PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $46.28.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

