PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.64. The stock had a trading volume of 356,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,175. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

