PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.