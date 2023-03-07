Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 9,446 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.