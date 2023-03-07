Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.01.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.