Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $475.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

