Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,902.00, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

