Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,334,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 329,833 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $267,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,123.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

