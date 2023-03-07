Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,334,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 329,833 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.