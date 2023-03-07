Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

