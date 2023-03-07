Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $312.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.