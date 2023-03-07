Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 6,422 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.7 %

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

NYSE:WSM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

